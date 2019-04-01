English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actress Nargis Fakhri on a Weight Loss Spree After Being Body Shamed
The 39-year-old actress, Nargis Fakhri, opened up on body shaming in an Instagram post in which shared two photographs of herself.
Nargis Fakhri Image: @nargisfakhri/Instagram
Actress Nargis Fakhri, who has dealt with body shaming in the recent past, says living life in the public eye can be very difficult and that she is working towards weight loss by making healthy choices.
The 39-year-old actress has opened up on body shaming in an Instagram post in which she has shared two photographs of herself.
"Living life in the public eye can be very difficult sometimes. As much as it is a blessing, it also comes with its downside. Over the last two years, I've gained weight," she wrote.
Describing the pictures, the "Rockstar" actress added: "On the left I weighed 178 lbs (80 kg) and on the right, I was 129 (58 kg). I have since lost 20 lbs (9kgs) through making lifestyle changes. If I can do it, so can you."
Nargis has urged everyone to "nurture mind, body, and soul with positive thoughts and healthy choices".
"I'm going to bring you on this journey of becoming the best version of myself again, and I want you to join me on this journey too," she said.
