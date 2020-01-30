Actress Nehha Pendse Turns to Vegan Diet for New Project
Nehha Pendse says you are what you eat. She added that after turning vegan for a project, "her energy system has changed and her body feels great".
Nehha Pendse says you are what you eat. She added that after turning vegan for a project, "her energy system has changed and her body feels great".
Actress Nehha Pendse has taken up a vegan diet for a new project, and she feels like a "machine fuelled with high-octane fuel".
"I read somewhere that you are what you eat and it is totally true. My energy system has changed. I feel like a machine fuelled with high-octane fuel and my body feels great," Nehha said.
"I am at my fittest best and that is one thing which is very important. Also it happened as the process of preparing for something that I am working on currently. This is amazing and one has to experience it to believe it," she added.
Earlier this month, Nehha played an entrepreneur in a new commercial.
As for her personal life, she is enjoying this phase after her wedding to beau Shardul Singh Bayas.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Adds UPI Payments For iPhone, But You Must Use The App For India
- Cool New Emojis Are Coming to Your Phone And Are More Inclusive Than Ever Before
- Should WhatsApp Get a Doubt Button in a Bid to Fight Fake News?
- Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss
- 'Not Cute Anymore': Video Capturing Koala Bear's Actual Voice is Freaking Twitter Out