1-min read

Actress Nehha Pendse Turns to Vegan Diet for New Project

Nehha Pendse says you are what you eat. She added that after turning vegan for a project, "her energy system has changed and her body feels great".

IANS

Updated:January 30, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
Actress Nehha Pendse Turns to Vegan Diet for New Project
Nehha Pendse says you are what you eat. She added that after turning vegan for a project, "her energy system has changed and her body feels great".

Actress Nehha Pendse has taken up a vegan diet for a new project, and she feels like a "machine fuelled with high-octane fuel".

"I read somewhere that you are what you eat and it is totally true. My energy system has changed. I feel like a machine fuelled with high-octane fuel and my body feels great," Nehha said.

"I am at my fittest best and that is one thing which is very important. Also it happened as the process of preparing for something that I am working on currently. This is amazing and one has to experience it to believe it," she added.

Earlier this month, Nehha played an entrepreneur in a new commercial.

As for her personal life, she is enjoying this phase after her wedding to beau Shardul Singh Bayas.

whatsapp

