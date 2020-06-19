Actress Niharika Konidela to Marry Businessman Chaitanya Jonnalagedda

Film actress Niharika Konidela will soon be tying the knot with businessman Chaitanya Jonnalagedda.

According to a report published in India Today, the couple will be getting engaged in August this year in Hyderabad. However, as of now, there is no information regarding the wedding.

As per a source mentioned in the report, this is an arranged marriage and both families have finalised the wedding last week.

Niharika has also shared a series of love-filled photos with Chaitanya on Instagram. Captioning the pictures she wrote, “Mine” and added a red heart emoji along with it.

Her friends from the industry have also extended their best wishes on the post. Actor Sushanth wrote, “Best wishes to the both of you!”, while popular actress Ritu Varma said, "Congratulations love!!! This is such a happy news”.

Chaitanya too, on the other hand, has shared pictures with his lady love on the photo sharing platform. He has captioned the post as, “NisChay” and has added a purple heart emoji along with it.

Chaitanya is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police, M Prabhakara Rao. He was born and brought up in Hyderabad, and has completed his graduation and post-graduation from BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business.

