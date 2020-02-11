Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Actress Payal Ghosh Takes to Mediterranean Diet For Upcoming Project
Payal has been very strict about what she eats and she has also attended various other sessions to prepare for the character.
Actress Payal Ghosh has taken to a Mediterranean diet for an upcoming project, and she looks a million bucks.
Payal is someone who has always been meticulous when it comes to preparing for her characters, and this is a step in that direction for her latest role. She has been very strict about what she eats, which is a low carb diet. She has also attended various other sessions to prepare for the character.
"I have taken to this diet and my body is taking time to get accustomed to it. Being a Bengali girl, I always had a sweet tooth but I can't have any (sweets) during this diet, which is a huge challenge. I am trying to enjoy it. I would not let my director down on the day of shoot at any cost. It's been a long time coming. My energy system is changing though. I feel more agile and energetic. I will come out with details about this project soon," she said.
-
