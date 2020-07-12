Actress Rachel White Tests Covid-19 Positive

Actress Rachel White has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Rachel took to Twitter and confirmed that she has contracted the deadly virus and and is home-quarantined now.

"I have tested Covid-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery," Rachel tweeted.

I have tested COViD19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery. 🙏 — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) July 11, 2020

Wishing her speedy recovery, netizens asked her to take proper care of herself. A user commented: "Don't take stress. You will be fine soon." Another one wrote: "Get well soon. Take proper precautions." Rachel is known for her roles in films Ungli and Har Har Byomkesh. On Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

