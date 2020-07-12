Take the pledge to vote

Actress Rachel White Tests Covid-19 Positive

Actress Rachel White, who is known for her roles in films Ungli and Har Har Byomkesh, has tested positive for coronavirus.

IANS

July 12, 2020
Actress Rachel White Tests Covid-19 Positive
Actress Rachel White has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Rachel took to Twitter and confirmed that she has contracted the deadly virus and and is home-quarantined now.

"I have tested Covid-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery," Rachel tweeted.

Wishing her speedy recovery, netizens asked her to take proper care of herself. A user commented: "Don't take stress. You will be fine soon." Another one wrote: "Get well soon. Take proper precautions." Rachel is known for her roles in films Ungli and Har Har Byomkesh. On Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.news18.com/news/movies/amitabh-abhishek-bachchan-took-rapid-antigen-tests-result-of-familys-swab-test-awaited-2712167.html

