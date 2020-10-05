Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Actress Sara Khan Recovers from Covid-19, Returns to 'Santoshi Maa' Set

On September 10, actress Sara Khan had shared with fans that she had tested Covid positive.

IANS

Updated:October 5, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Actress Sara Khan Recovers from Covid-19, Returns to 'Santoshi Maa' Set
On September 10, actress Sara Khan had shared with fans that she had tested Covid positive.

Telly star Sara Khan, who contracted coronavirus last month, has recovered and is back shooting. On September 10, Sara had shared with fans that she had tested Covid positive.

"I somehow saw it coming as I was experiencing a mild fever and loss of taste and smell. The test confirmed it. I was obviously worried initially but then accepted what it was, and home quarantined myself," Sara told IANS.

About medication, she said: "For most parts, it was basically all about keeping my immune system and health in a good condition. Then, of course, the vitamins and lots of steam really helped."

The "Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai" actress also has a message for those who are suffering from Covid-19.

"All I'd say is to not panic and keep following all the instructions given by the doctors and, of course, keep a safe distance from everyone until testing negative. Also, always wear a mask at all times, it is crucial," she said.

Sara, who plays Devi Paulomi in "Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein", is back on the set of the show after recovery. "I continue to take the necessary precautions as I have resumed working. I have also worked upon building my immune system," she said.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading