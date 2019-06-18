Adah Sharma Has Her Tricoloured Hair Game on Point

Actress Adah Sharma, who is set to make her debut in the web space with a series titled The Holiday, has got her hair coloured in three layers — purple, pink and orange.

Adah is in Mauritius for the shoot of The Holiday, and she shared a photograph flaunting her bold new look.

"Hair we go! In Mauritius for my debut web series —The Holiday new hair colour... As and when any other actress gets 'inspired' by the tri-coloured hair, you need to pay me copyright charges or get sued," the caption read.

This is not the first time the 1920 actress has experimented with hair colour. Adah had once flaunted bubblegum pink and electric purple hair shades.

On the Bollywood front, Adah has just wrapped up shooting for Bypass Road, which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh.

