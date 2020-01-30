Adah Sharma Sizzles in Red Hot Gown, See Pics
Adah looked stunning in a bright red off shoulder gown with a thigh high slit.
credits - Adah Sharma instagram
Bollywood actress Adah Sharma looked hot in a stunning red off-shoulder gown.
View this post on Instagram
RED is for ...................... Since my last post was captioned WILD and FREE this one should be ...tame and confined, domesticated and expensive ? .I fitted into a gown two sizes smaller because of all the running around I did in Rishikesh *watch previous video posts* with the dogs and in the forests . . . For the timex event Outfit - @lavishalice Watch- @timex Heels - @miumiu Hair @snehal_uk Styled by @juhi.ali
The actress was last seen in Commando 3, a 2019 action thriller film directed by Aditya Datt. It is the third installment of the popular Commando franchise. The film also features actor Vidyut Jammwal and Angira Dhar, with Gulshan Devaiah portraying the antagonist.
In Commando 3, Vidyut reprised his role as the commando Karan, who goes undercover with encounter specialist Bhavana Reddy for an anti-terrorist mission in London.
Adah will next be seen in Man To Man, where she plays a man.
