Adah Sharma Sizzles in Red Hot Gown, See Pics

Adah looked stunning in a bright red off shoulder gown with a thigh high slit.

IANS

Updated:January 30, 2020, 4:30 PM IST
Bollywood actress Adah Sharma looked hot in a stunning red off-shoulder gown.

The actress was last seen in Commando 3, a 2019 action thriller film directed by Aditya Datt. It is the third installment of the popular Commando franchise. The film also features actor Vidyut Jammwal and Angira Dhar, with Gulshan Devaiah portraying the antagonist.

In Commando 3, Vidyut reprised his role as the commando Karan, who goes undercover with encounter specialist Bhavana Reddy for an anti-terrorist mission in London.

Adah will next be seen in Man To Man, where she plays a man.

