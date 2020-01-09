Adah Sharma Time Travels In Virtual World, See Her Post Here
The actress shared a video of her where an application makes her go from looking like a young girl to an old lady. She hastaged the post #1920to2020 referring about her debut movie 1920 in the year 2020.
Actress Adah Sharma has found an interesting way to usher in the new decade. She has come up with a hashtag #100yearsofAdahSharma, through which she not only looks back at her career but also gives a sneak peek into her future.
The actress entered Bollywood with horror movie "1920", which released in 2008. Now, Adah has come up with hashtag #100yearsofAdahSharma, wherein she is calculating the time from 1920 to 2020. The post went viral instantly.
"Time is running out.... It's been a 100 years #1920to2020 and time is passing by so quickly," she began her post.
"So tell the person you love that you love them! (If they have specifically asked you not to, then don't say anything! Burry your feelings and eat boondi raita) I'm kidding! you can eat pav bhaji also if your vegan," added the actress.
She continued: "Be a nice person... being kind is really underrated yaa! And if you expect something in return for being a nice person then you are not a nice person! Don't be afraid to allow magic to happen."
In sync with the post, Adah also shared a video, which shows her transformation from young to old.
View this post on Instagram
TAG the awesome people in your life ! Time is running out.... It's been a 100 years #1920to2020 and time is passing by sooooo quickly . So tell the person you love that you love them ! (If they have specifically asked you not to 😁 then don't say anything ! burry your feelings and eat boondi raita) I'm kidding!!!!!!! you can eat pav bhaji also if ur vegan 😜 . Be a nice person.. being kind is really underrated yaa! And if u expect something in return for being a nice person then you are not a nice person 🙄!! . Don't be afraid to allow magic to happen ♥️ #100yearsofAdahSharma #mondaymotivation
On the work front, the actress was last seen in "Commando 3" along with Vidyut Jammwal. She is expected to be back in the fourth part of the film franchise.
Next, she will be seen in "Man to Man" and web series "The Holiday Season 2".
