Add Chia Seeds To These Recipes For Nutrient-Packed Snacks

Chia seeds have become one of the popular superfoods for people who are on a weight-loss diet. These seeds are a member of the mint family and are native to Mexico.

Chia seeds contain several antioxidants and are a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids. They help in reducing inflammation, lowering blood, preventing blood clots and also improving cholesterol levels.

Chia seeds can also provide relief from constipation.

These superfoods are low on calories but make a nutrient-dense snack. You can add chia to your daily diet and enjoy the benefits.

Smoothie

Blend together yoghurt, banana, and honey, and add a tablespoon of chia seeds. This creamy and healthy smoothie will help you kickstart the day on a healthy note.

Salad

Cut papaya, melon, grapes, apples, oranges, and peaches into small pieces. You can sprinkle some chia seeds as a garnish to the salad.

Pudding

You can make chia seed pudding by mixing the seeds into the milk. Leave it to thicken overnight. You can add honey or dry fruits and make them nutritious and tasty.

Pancakes

Upgrade the nutritional value of your pancake without altering its taste by adding some chia seeds to it. Mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Add almond milk to the mixture and a few drops of apple cider vinegar and vanilla essence. Add 3 tablespoons of chia seeds to it. Divide the batter and let it brown on both sides on a frying pan. Add maple syrup and enjoy it.

Muffins

Chia seeds in delectable banana-raisin muffins are a perfect snack for you to munch on. They are sweet, fluffy, and healthy. Add flour, baking powder, and baking soda together in a bowl. In a separate bowl, beat eggs, bananas, sugar, olive oil, and vanilla essence together. Add raisins and chia seeds. Bake it.

Cereals

You can add these nutritional seeds to your cereals too. Add 2-3 tablespoons of chia seeds to your cornflakes or muesli or oats and pour milk and honey.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here