Add Dragon Fruit To Your Diet Plan To Reap These Benefits

Dragon fruit is a tropical pink fruit which belongs to the Cactus family. Its outer covering encloses a white and red flashy seed-speckled pulp with black seeds. Dragon fruit, which is a tropical fruit native to Mexico and Central America, tastes delicious. Its taste is a mixture of a kiwi and a pear. Besides being flavourful, it also has a lot of health benefits. Also called pitaya or strawberry pear, this fruit comes in different shapes and even colours. If you love dragon fruit or want to try it out, check out the health benefits it offers here.

Boosts immune system

According to WebMD, Dragon fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients like Vitamin C and Carotenoids. These nutrients boost the immune system. It protects White Blood Cells from damage thus preventing the infection. White blood cells destroy the harmful substances in the body.

May treat blood sugar levels

Dragon Fruit is used for treating hypertension in traditional and alternative medicine treatments. Dragon Fruit seeds also help in the regulation of blood glucose levels.

Can help in weight loss

High fibre and water content in Dragon fruit can help an individual feel fulfilled for long durations of time. A study was conducted on mice for reaching this conclusion. It was found that betacyanins found in Dragon fruit can prevent obesity by promoting beneficial bacteria growth.

Powerhouse of nutrients

Dragon Fruit is packed with a lot of essential vitamins and minerals. It contains Iron, magnesium, Vitamin C and E.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and various sources. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here