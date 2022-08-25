Add the Goodness of Marula Oil in Your Skincare Routine

Marula oil is a relatively recent entrant into the beauty oil market, but because to its numerous advantages, it has quickly gained the moniker “mega multitasker.” About ten years have passed since marula oil became popular in the skincare sector. The multifaceted marula oil deserves all the praise it has recently received because it improves skin tone. By BiE founder Queenie Singh Sethia offers her thoughts on the miraculous oil.

What you should know about marula oil is as continues to follow:

The marula tree, which is indigenous to regions of Southern Africa, is used to make marula oil. The tree’s nuts, which were once revered by Africans as a spiritual representation of fertility, are what are utilised to make the oil. Being lightweight in texture with a high proportion in oleic acid in it, marula oil penetrates and absorbs into the skin readily. Omega-9, one of the fatty acids present in marula oil, is similar to the natural oils produced by our skin.

Marula oil benefits for the skin:

Rich in Hydration:

Marula oil effectively locks in moisture, keeping skin soft and supple and giving it a porcelain-like sheen. Marula oil is applied frequently and consistently to promote plump skin.

Inspires anti-aging:

Marula oil is a quick-absorbing, lightweight moisturiser that works well on dry, aged skin. Marula oil’s anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and moisture-retaining qualities work together to prevent damage from external stresses that speed up the ageing process. Marula oil, an essential component for aged skin, moisturises dry, flaky skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Defends Against Sun Damage:

Marula oil has phytochemicals like epicatechin and vitamins C and E that work to shield the skin from free radicals brought on by UV exposure, pollution, ageing, and sun spots.

Sebum balance:

Your skin’s sebaceous glands create sebum, an oily material that coats, hydrates, and protects your skin. It is a complex blend of fatty acids, carbohydrates, waxes, and other organic substances that acts as a barrier to stop water loss from the skin.

Eliminates acne:

Marula oil destroys the bacteria that causes pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads as a result of its antibacterial characteristics. Additionally, it has anti-inflammatory properties that lessen skin rashes and redness.

Cuts down on stretch marks:

Marula oil, which is abundant in vital fatty acids and vitamin C, aids in minimising the appearance of stretch marks. Regular and continuous use of Marula oil improves the plumpness of the skin, and its natural antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins encourage the creation of new cells to lessen stretch marks.

Fun fact: You can combine marula oil with different carrier oils to increase the effectiveness of the skincare benefits. Saffron and meadowfoam seed oils are used in BiE’s Halo Uplifting and Soothing Face Oil to treat dry skin and hyperpigmentation.

Exist Any Adverse Effects?

If the oil is obtained in its purest state, there won’t be any negative side effects. Sensitive skin may become worsened, though, if the oil is polluted. This can be understood by noting that pure Marula oil has a light yellow colour and nutty aroma. It’s usually suggested to follow the general rule of conducting a patch test on one’s wrist to check for any sensitivities before applying it to the face because each skin type reacts differently.

Recommended Bedtime Routine:

Daily use of marula oil is safe. It is quite effective and can be used to lock in active chemicals like peptides and acids by layering it over other items that contain those elements. Include it in your skincare routine to see your skin become more firmer, more radiant, and refreshed.

