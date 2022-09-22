Add These 5 Effective Pranayamas To Your Daily Fitness Routine

Yoga is becoming increasingly popular due to the advantages it offers. But yoga is capable of far more than just increasing metabolism, enhancing digestion, and easing PMS symptoms. Pranayama, which is said to maintain blood pressure, can be done in just a few minutes. The best aspect about pranayama is that it can be practised anywhere without equipment.

Daily pranayama practice can help lower blood pressure, reduce stress, promote relaxation, calm the mind, and serve as a preventative strategy. Here are five effective types of pranayamas that you must do every day.

Anulom-vilom Pranayama

Method: Sit in Padmasana and close your eyes. Close the right nostril using your thumb on the right. Breathe slowly via your left nostril. Exhale after removing your thumb from your right nostril. Repeat it 10 times.

Benefits: This pranayama can improve vision while assisting in blood purification, regulating blood pressure, and lowering the risk of heart disease.

Kapalbhathi Pranayama

Method: Passive inhalation and active exhalation are used in this breathing technique. Inhale regularly, taking in all the air you can, and then expel vigorously. When exhaling, try to pull your stomach muscles as closely as you can to your backbone.

Benefits: This pranayama can help you lose weight quickly, eliminate belly fat, and balance your body’s sugar levels. It also enhances the function of the abdominal organs.

Bhramari Pranayama

Method: Put your index fingers on the temples and close your ears with your thumbs. With the other three fingers, slam your eyelids shut. Breathe slowly and hold your breath for a few seconds. Exhale while humming while keeping your mouth shut.

Benefits: It is one of the greatest breathing exercises for distress as it helps to clear the mind of irritation, worry, wrath, or agitation. It can instantly relax your mind.

Ujjayi Pranayama

Method: Breathe in and out. Make a sound from your throat while taking a deep breath and bending your head downward to impede the free passage of air. For 2 to 5 seconds, hold. Exhale via your left nostril while covering your right nose with your right thumb.

Benefits: The sound vibrations used in this pranayama help you concentrate and can even treat thyroid disease and lessen snoring.

Bhastrika Pranayama

Method: Expand your stomach as you inhale deeply and as much air as you can. Pull your navel in toward your backbone while forcing the air out of your lungs with all your might. Perform your pranayamas while seated in the cross-legged pose of Sukhasana. Close your eyes and maintain a straight spine. Concentrate on your breathing and think only about good things. As you routinely do these breathing exercises, increase the number of cycles.

Benefits: It helps in energizing the body and the mind.

