Add These 5 Indian Bands to Your Playlist on World Music Day

June 21 is being celebrated as International Music Day or World Music Day around the globe. With its inception as Fete De La Musique, the music has been known to be a connecting dot for various cultures and traditions. India is one country which is known for its music and songs. From Tansen to Arijit Singh, India has given births to many great singers. While performing as a singer takes hardwork and dedication from one person, it is an onerous task to form a band and making it victorious among people who are used to listen to filmy songs.

On this World Music Day, make sure to add these five bands to your music playlist:

Parikrama: A rock and roll from Delhi, Parikrama has been hitting the playlists of music lovers since its formation in 1991. Almost a 28-years-old band, Parikrama is still one of the most electrifying bands to watch live in India and their quintessential essence of classic rock can hardly be matched. The band members of Parikrama include Nitin Malik, Sonam Sherpa, Saurabh Choudhary, Subir Malik, Gaurav Balani, Srijan Mahajan and Mukul Jain.

Indian Ocean: Another great music band to swear by is Indian Ocean, with the band members Susmit Sen, Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam, Tuheen Chakravorty and Himanshu Joshi. Former band member Asheem Chakravart passed away in 2009. The band is widely recognized as the pioneers of the fusion rock genre in India and was formed in 1990 in New Delhi.

Agnee: The Indian rock band was formed in Pune and released its first album in 2007. The band has an individual style of composing and performing Classic rock, Pop and Indian influences and Carnatic and Hindustani classical influences. The band members include Kannan Mohan, Kaustubh Dhavale, Hrishikesh Data, Among Jamir, Crystal Sequeira, Nikita Valerie F, Snigdha Ghosh, Pradeep Ratanjankar,Nitin Joshi, Harshavardhan Pathak and Mitit Adhikari.

The Local Train: An Indian Hindi rock band from Delhi, The Local Train is not a new name to music lovers. The band is widely known for its emphatic lyrics, which are a blend of Urdu and Hindi. The band members of the Local Train are Ramit Mehra, Raman Negi, Sahil Sarin and Paras Thakur.

Kabir Café: Another great music band that has successfully created its name in the music scenario is Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café. The neo-folk music band presents the poetry of the 15th century bhakti saint Kabir in a contemporary style, drawing from Classical Carnatic and Indian Folk fused with Rock and Reggae. The band members include Neeraj Arya, Mukund Ramaswamy, Raman Iyer, Poubuanpou Britto KC and Viren Solanki.