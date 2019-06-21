Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Add These 5 Indian Bands to Your Playlist on World Music Day

June 21 is being celebrated as International Music Day or World Music Day around the globe.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Add These 5 Indian Bands to Your Playlist on World Music Day
Image: Instagram/Parikrama
Loading...

June 21 is being celebrated as International Music Day or World Music Day around the globe. With its inception as Fete De La Musique, the music has been known to be a connecting dot for various cultures and traditions. India is one country which is known for its music and songs. From Tansen to Arijit Singh, India has given births to many great singers. While performing as a singer takes hardwork and dedication from one person, it is an onerous task to form a band and making it victorious among people who are used to listen to filmy songs.

On this World Music Day, make sure to add these five bands to your music playlist:

Parikrama: A rock and roll from Delhi, Parikrama has been hitting the playlists of music lovers since its formation in 1991. Almost a 28-years-old band, Parikrama is still one of the most electrifying bands to watch live in India and their quintessential essence of classic rock can hardly be matched. The band members of Parikrama include Nitin Malik, Sonam Sherpa, Saurabh Choudhary, Subir Malik, Gaurav Balani, Srijan Mahajan and Mukul Jain.

Indian Ocean: Another great music band to swear by is Indian Ocean, with the band members Susmit Sen, Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam, Tuheen Chakravorty and Himanshu Joshi. Former band member Asheem Chakravart passed away in 2009. The band is widely recognized as the pioneers of the fusion rock genre in India and was formed in 1990 in New Delhi.

Agnee: The Indian rock band was formed in Pune and released its first album in 2007. The band has an individual style of composing and performing Classic rock, Pop and Indian influences and Carnatic and Hindustani classical influences. The band members include Kannan Mohan, Kaustubh Dhavale, Hrishikesh Data, Among Jamir, Crystal Sequeira, Nikita Valerie F, Snigdha Ghosh, Pradeep Ratanjankar,Nitin Joshi, Harshavardhan Pathak and Mitit Adhikari.

The Local Train: An Indian Hindi rock band from Delhi, The Local Train is not a new name to music lovers. The band is widely known for its emphatic lyrics, which are a blend of Urdu and Hindi. The band members of the Local Train are Ramit Mehra, Raman Negi, Sahil Sarin and Paras Thakur.

Kabir Café: Another great music band that has successfully created its name in the music scenario is Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café. The neo-folk music band presents the poetry of the 15th century bhakti saint Kabir in a contemporary style, drawing from Classical Carnatic and Indian Folk fused with Rock and Reggae. The band members include Neeraj Arya, Mukund Ramaswamy, Raman Iyer, Poubuanpou Britto KC and Viren Solanki.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram