Add These 5 Serums to Your Beauty Routine for a Glowing Skin

One of the most important steps of a daily skincare routine is applying serum. A good serum delivers a highly concentrated dose of active ingredients to the skin and targets various skin problems at once. Different serums like antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, lactic acid and peptides, among others, can penetrate deeper into the skin and nourish it. Serums help in removing dark spots and dead skin cells. Serums also keep the skin hydrated and brighten the skin.

Serums can also be part of the makeup routine, by using them as a primer or hydrating agent. Here are some popular serums you can add to your skincare regime to address your skin problems.

1. Anti-aging serums:

Retinol, a fat-soluble vitamin in the vitamin A family, leaves an amazing anti-aging effect on the skin. Ideally, anti-aging face serum should be used at night as the body restores and repairs itself while you are sleeping. Anti-aging serums like retinols slow down the signs of aging and reduce the appearance of fine lines, sagging, and wrinkles.

Benefits:

It helps to make your skin firm and boosts the cell repair and renewal process, which results in giving a young look.

Retinol helps in a smoother skin texture and appearance.

Serums with this ingredient help to increase collagen production and keep the skin hydrated.

2. Acne-fighting serums:

Serums with Beta-Hydroxy Acid (BHA), Alpha-Hydroxy Acid (AHA), glycolic acid, citric acid, and extracts like tea tree, cucumber, and green tea help in fighting acne.

Benefits:

Treats the existing acne and prevents further acne production.

Helps in reducing the appearance of acne scars and removes dead skin cells.

Anti-aging serums unclog and minimise the pores, absorb excess oil, and reduce skin inflammation as well.

3. Skin-Brightening serums:

Skin brightening serums have extracts of licorice root, green tea, antioxidants like Vitamin C and E, and ferulic acid that will add glow to your skin.

Benefits:

Brightens dull skin and makes it look radiant.

Smoothens the complexion by removing blemishes or spots and evens out the skin tone as well as reduces hyperpigmentation

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

4. Skin-hydrating serum:

Argan Oil, Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Jojoba Oil, Rosewater, and Vitamin E act as hydrating agents, which are beneficial for dry skin.

Benefits:

Penetrates deep into the pores of the skin to provide hydration.

Keeps the skin supple and hydrated and prevents dryness

5. Skin-exfoliating serum:

Lactic Acid, Retinol, Salicylic Acid, Citric Acid, and Glycolic acid acts as gentle exfoliator and can be found in skin-exfoliating serums.

Benefits:

Reduces fine lines, sun spots, wrinkles, removes blemishes and hyperpigmentation.

Removes build-up of dead skin cells, and unclogs pores

Also Read: Is Hyaluronic Acid The Solution To All Your Skin Problems? Find Out

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here