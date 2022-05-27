Adding These Face Masks to Your Beauty Regime Will Make You Look Radiant this Summer

Who doesn’t love to have clear skin? But the fiery summer heat can be harsh on your skin. The humidity, pollution, and heat cause many skin issues like tanning, dry patches, sunburn, acne, blemishes, and itchy scalp. We might have a solution for you.

Face masks clear the skin and refine the skin pores, removing dead skin cells and oily substances that are clogged. Face masks also bring moisture and hydration to dry and dehydrated skin types. Regular usage of face masks can reduce the signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, and brown spots, which makes skin softer and smoother.

To escape such skin issues during summer, here are a few face masks for every skin type:

1. Cream Mask

The cream mask has the texture of a rich moisturiser and works best for dry, dehydrated, or ageing skin. It gives the skin moisture and nutrients, which helps keep it looking plump and young.

2. Gel Masks

A gel mask is the best choice for oily to normal skin, as it has a lightweight texture with the consistency of a jam or jelly. It minimises oil and tightens the pores.

3. Clay masks

A clay mask can be used as a spot treatment or to treat acne that keeps coming back.

4. Exfoliating masks

An exfoliating mask is made to get rid of dead skin cells and speed up the skin’s natural turnover. It can come in the form of a finely ground chemical peel.

5. Warming masks

Warming masks contain active spices like paprika and cinnamon that make the skin feel warm. It causes a tingling sensation on the skin and may turn it bright red. It invigorates the complexion and increases blood flow.

6. Home-made Masks

Home-made masks are basically a home remedy that has been passed down by our mothers for generations after generation. These masks are cost-effective and easy to make; for example, a mix of honey, curd and rosewater or multani mitti and rose water.

