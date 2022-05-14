Address Your Child’s Emotional Signs; They Can Deteriorate Their Mental Health

Childhood is a time when we feel free, happy, and enjoy every moment to its fullest. We live carelessly and play wholeheartedly. It is said to be the most beautiful time in a person’s life. Meanwhile, during this time, children adapt to things they watch and grow up with the same experiences. Therefore, it is important that we provide a positive environment for the kids. As children grow, they tend to understand things in a better way and react accordingly. Often, parents do not recognise the emotional wounds of childhood and ignore them. Childhood trauma often ends up becoming the reason for many mental disorders in people. Try to look at whether your child is suffering from any of these negative emotions and do parenting right.

Feelings of unacceptance

Many times, a kid is rejected from taking up some role in the family or with friends. Even when they live in a family with siblings, many children might feel less loved as parents do not fulfil their demands. This makes them feel rejected. If it happens once, it’s normal, but if it happens often, it makes your kids feel like they’re not worth anything and kills their motivation.

Fear of loneliness

During the early days, children need their parents around them. When both parents are working or busy in their lives, they might end up neglecting their children. The kids might feel lonely and abandoned. If you are working, then try to compensate for the lost time when you get back home instead of prioritising other things. At least one parent should be with the child every day. A child feels abandoned when parents push their children away and do not talk to them regularly.

Feelings of embarrassment

Many parents have a habit of criticising their kids in front of everyone. They often compare them with others and make them feel bad for nothing. However, constant criticism makes them feel humiliated in front of others.

Getting betrayed

When parents do not keep their promises, children feel betrayed. Children do not apply logic; they only take things emotionally. Therefore, a parent should try to keep up with their kids and not make them feel like they aren’t their priority.

Not doing justice to them

Many parents might take the side of their children, even if they are wrong, while others might never listen to their kids. Both are wrong. A parent should always hear the side of their child and do justice accordingly

