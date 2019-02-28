Adidas Ultraboost 2019 Review: The Ultimate Marathon Shoe

Running is a habit and once you get into it, you can't stay away but in this fast-paced life where we are working hard to meet the deadlines, unknowingly, we push our health and fitness deadlines aside. The sad part is we all know that this will not help anyone in the long run.So after taking a break for a year from long distance running, I finally decided to set a goal for the coming year and that's when the idea of participation in the upcoming New Delhi Marathon came to me.My initial target was to participate in the 10 km run to boost myself and then continue the flare for running further, but a friend advised me to set a bigger goal and go for the 'Half Marathon' instead. The idea brought a smile to my face as this was what I was waiting to hear. Sometimes all you need is a small push or a good piece of advice. I enrolled myself for the Half Marathon.I started my regular workouts, which included light to medium cardio exercises in the gym. But people who have tasted the fun of outside running feel like a caged lion inside the gym. So, instead of working out in the gym I opted for running on the road and sometimes on the mud tracks. For people who don't know running inside the gym on a treadmill and running outside in the open air is a different game altogether and if you are preparing for a long distance running you should definitely try this.When you are training for a race your shoes are your best friends as they will be with you right from the day you will start preparing till the time you will hit that finish line. I initially started my training in the Adidas SolarBoost but in between, I managed to get the Adidas Ultraboost 19 and I started training in them. This new model has been designed for a better fit, better performance, and better traction. The main highlights of this shoe are the reduction in the component parts from the original 17 pieces to just 4 main pieces. These four main parts are the Boost, a new torsion spring that runs the length of the shoe, a new 3D heel frame and a Primeknit 360 upper.One of the most important things for a runner is the energy returns while running as it will help you in going long distance without putting a straining your legs and optimizes your energy in the right manner. UB-19 sole is made up of the Adidas patented technology boost and this shoe has got a little extra dose of that boost foam in the midsole area (20% more to be precise).When I first used them it felt like I was gliding on the running track. The change in the sole was quite noticeable both visually and in performance. Another prominent change in this edition is the new heel cradle. It has been reduced to its minimum but it's enough to support your heel and provide flexibility as well. You need flexibility in your shoes because every time you hit the ground, your heel expands and then snaps back.The original ultraboost has a knitted upper whereas in the UB-19, the new Primeknit 360 is used and it has been used for all the right reasons. It gives a sock-like feeling to your feet and is super comfortable during the runs. My foot always felt locked and there is a marked improvement when placed under lateral movement.UB-19 includes a saddle over the midfoot, but this time it’s made from a flexible, lightweight mono mesh which moves better with your foot when you’re running. Adidas has deconstructed the entire shoe to make every element better than before. The newly redesigned torsion system sits under your arch is one of it as it helps in keeping your foot stable.I used them for outside running and I can safely say that this is definitely a road shoe. The outsole has more grip than other shoes which gives you a little extra hold on slick surfaces and dirt roads. It’s made from durable continental rubber, so you don't have to worry about quick wear-outs.The sole is generally in black colour but ours was a white colour one which looked really cool as it was going well with the overall colour of the shoe. Small detailing like these are what people really like. Another small but important thing is the inside heel support cushions which you can see inside the shoe. These are things which differentiate between a normal running shoe and a good running shoe.On 24th February, I was very nervous as I was going to use the UB-19 for my run, never before have I used a shoe which was my companion for a short duration of time. The flag-off happened and the race started. With every passing kilometre, all the nervousness and worries started fading away and my faith in my running buddy ie: The Adidas UltraBoost 2019 was rising. During the course of my run, I never felt that the shoe was becoming heavy. The boost actually did the wonder and I realized the impact that 20% extra boost can create.It was early in the morning and some portions of the road were wet and that's where the continental rubber sole played the important part and provided the firm grip especially on the turns, where you don't want to decrease your speed as a constant speed plays an important role in marathons. As soon as the finish line was visible my enthusiasm kicked back in and I increased my pace, I was tired but my shoes were not and they helped me with the same energy returns as they were providing at the start of the race. The end result was clear. I glided past the finish line 'high on Josh'.There are so many running shoes which are available in the market and come with a lot of promises but the rule with which I go is they should make my feet feel happy. UltraBoost-19 does result in Happy Feet.