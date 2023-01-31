Aditi Rao Hydari’s choice of dressing is always topnotch, there is no denying the fact that this princess has a sartorial sense like no other. From the perfect formal wear to the nicest ethnic ensembles, this diva has everything in her wardrobe and we are oh-so jealous of it. Her Instagram account is a treat for all fashion enthusiasts who are looking for the perfect inspiration to strike them. Talking of inspiration, her new look is an absolute go-to for one.

Co-ord sets are in fashion and are supremely high in demand as well, which means it was time for Aditi to ace in one of course and well, she did it just today. Recently, the actress posed in a stunning co-ord set made by the designer house Atsu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

The yellow and maroon off-shoulder co-ord piece had floral patterns all over it that gave perfect autumn and fall vibes. The wide trousers enhanced Aditi’s tall and lean figure and made her look like the perfect boss lady which she already is. But most of all, we cannot help but agree with director Farah Khan who commented saying, “U make it look great."

Another comment made by one of Aditi’s fans read, “Thought this feed belongs to Emily in Paris" while someone else wrote, “You are the brightest star out there."

The actress accessorised her look with classic gold hoops that are always understated and amazing a golden neckpiece that was super subltle, her golden bangles and bracelet really got the part factor scale to an absolute 100. It is wonderful how she got the coolest wavy curls done on her hair instead of tying it into a bun. For makeup, Aditi took the minimal lane and opted for a nude eye shadow along with contoured cheeks, beautifully drawn eyebrows and a bold red lip shade.

