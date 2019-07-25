Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Ravishing as She Turns Showstopper for Pankaj And Nidhi at ICW 2019

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made a stellar appearance on the third day of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 held on Wednesday. She looked ravishing in a billowy, off-shoulder icy pink blouse and shiny golden skirt as she walked the ramp as showstopper for couture debutants Pankaj and Nidhi.

The actress, who was last seen in the movie Padmaavat, glammed up in nude makeup and sleek hairdo, wearing a statement neckpiece.

"The outfit I'm wearing looks heavy, but it's actually very light. I personally like clothing in which a lot of thought and detailing is put. Every garment however luxurious it may, I feel it should look and feel effortless," Aditi told reporters here.

Commenting on her fashion statement, she said: "I wouldn't give a term to it. Whatever I pick, it has to be effortless and seem timeless. I don't care about what's trending and what's not. I just wear what I like and enjoy wearing."

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari has earned appreciation for her work in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Bhoomi, Rockstar, Murder 3, Wazir, Boss, Delhi-6, Daas Dev and Padmaavat.

Though Sudhir Mishra’s romantic thriller, Yeh Saali Zindagi, gave her a break in Bollywood, it did come with its own lessons. She made her on-screen debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film Prajapathi in 2006. In Bollywood, she was last seen in a lead role opposite Sanjay Dutt in Omung Kumar’s 2018 revenge drama Bhoomi.

