Aditi Rao Hydari Wants You To Own, Wear And Celebrate Indian Handloom

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrated Indian handloom when she stepped out for an event in Mumbai looking pretty in a handwoven silk brocade jumpsuit designed by Payal Khandwala. Aditi, who is known to support Indian crafts and textiles, makes an effort to include handwoven fabrics in her public appearances.

Aditi took to instagram to share her love for handloom, and wrote: Indian handloom is one of our most powerful and beautiful fashion treasures… own it, wear it celebrate it (sic). Payal Khandwala who is known for her relaxed fit and timeless silhouettes, is one of the few designers in India who beautifully blends Indian textiles and modern silhouettes.

The pink jumpsuit came with a wide legged bottom to ensure ease of movement. The highlight of the jumpsuit was the pockets. Aditi, who was styled by Sanam Ratansi, accessorised with jewellery from Amrapali Jewels.

When you think of Indian fashion, the first thing that comes to mind after sarees are exquisite lehengas. And Aditi Rai Hydari has always been the perfect muse for Indian fashion designers. Aditi turned muse for textile designer Anju Modi, where the designer dressed her in a yellow hand embroidered lehenga set paired with an intricately embroidered green dupatta.

The actor has adorned Indian attires enhanced with handloom fabrics and hand embroidery. Aditi who recently turned showstopper for Gaurang, looked resplendent in a glittering, gold, brocade lehenga and matching choli accessorised with a vermillion, sheer dupatta and splashed with delicate, floral embroidery.

Keeping her style quotient sustainable and trendy at the same time, Aditi was also seen flaunting a lehenga set designed by Anita Dongre. Covered in bespoke prints, the lighthearted Mayai Lehenga is inspired by Sindh architecture. Made with sustainable fibres, this raw silk ensemble features embroidery and sequins.

Colours and embroideries can make or break your lehenga set. Try on contrast colour combinations or tone on tone embroidery that celebrates you and the work of the artisans.

Aditi adorned a beautiful blood-red raw silk lehenga with intricately hand-embroidered florals designed by Shyamal and Bhumika. The lehenga set features traditional zari aari combined with vintage gold peeta embroidery layered with colourful sequins to give a dimension to the exotic floral embellishment on the lehenga panels.

