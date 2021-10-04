Aditi Rao Hydari's Adds a Sexy Twist to Some Classic Fashion Looks, See Pics

Aditi Rao Hydari lives true to her Instagram bio which reads, “In a world full of Kardashians, be an Audrey.” The 34-year-old actress is certainly a woman with substance who prefers to exude her classic style choices rather than go with what is “trendy.” Hydari’s latest public appearances have shown how the actress likes to bring her own fashionable twist to classic styles.

Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi shared Hydari’s latest look which may inspire your autumn wardrobefor work. The actress was seen dressed in British retailer Karen Millen’s pantsuit as she made her appearance at the Tashkent Film Festival in Uzbekistan. Hydari wore khaki-coloured statement-making high-waisted trousers which came with a detailed pleated accent, bar closure and relaxed shape. Completing the look, the actress wore a coordinating cropped blazer on top of an orange tank top.

Hydari accessorised the look with layered gold necklace and small hoop earrings. For make-up, Hydari wore a bold dark plum lip colour, and subtle brown eyeshadow, with her classic filled-in eyebrows and blushed cheeks. The actress pulled back her hair with a middle-parted sleek ponytail, giving the entire look a professional yet stylish look.

In another look for the Mid Day International Showbiz Icon Awards in Dubai, Hydari made sure she added a zest of glamour to her style. Stylist Ratansi shared three pictures from Hydari’s appearance in a classic red gown by Dubai-based fashion house Marmar Halim.Hydari wore an off-shoulder red satin gown by Halim which featured a corset-esque top with balloon sleeves and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. The actress opted for an embellished footwear from Christian Louboutin and accessorised her look with a collection of rings and layered gold necklace.

The actress wore her hair in a loose ponytail, with simple make-up that featured lightly blushed cheeks and metallic pink lip-colour.

What are your thoughts on Hydari’s recent looks?

