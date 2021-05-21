Aditya Chopra Birthday: Lesser Known Facts About the Award-winning Filmmaker

Aditya Chopra is undoubtedly a successful filmmaker in Bollywood who is known for movies like Dilwale Dulhaniye Le Jayenge, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Hum Tum. As the celebrated director-producer turns a year older, here are some lesser-known facts about him.

1. The national award winning director-producer took the nation by storm with his directorial debut Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The movie achieved a record-breaking success and was blockbuster hit.

2. Aditya was only 23 years of age when he started working on DDLJ.

3. Fondly called Adi, he started working as an assistant director to his father Yash Chopra at the age of 18 years. He assisted his father in movies such as Chandani, Lamhe and Darr.

4. Everyone is aware he is quite an and introvert, its reason can be rooted in the fact that he was diagnosed with severe APD (Antisocial Personality Disorder) as a child. He spent his teenage years recovering from the disorder.

5. The director is married to popular Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji. He shares his birth date i.e. 21 with wife Rani and interestingly, they even got married on April 21, 2014.

6. Along with direction and production, Adi is also an adept writer and has penned famous dialogues of his several films such as "Aisa pehli baar hua satra athra saalon mein" from DDLJ, the iconic "Teri Aankhon Ki Namkeen Mastiyaan" from Jab Tak Hai Jaan and "Bande Hain Hum Uske" from Dhoom 3.

7. Aditya shares great friendship with another filmmaker Karan Johar. In fact, it was Aditya who encouraged Karan to take up filmmaking as a profession.

8. His favourite books include Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead, Jeffery Archer’s Kane and Abel, and John Grisham’s The Firm. Whereas his most liked movies are Cinema Paradiso, ET, Goodfellas, Awara, Mughal-E-Azam, Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, Chupke Chupke and Masoom.

