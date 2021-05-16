Adline Castelino Looks Stunning in a Saree Designed by Shravan Kumar at 69th Miss Universe

The 69th Miss Universe competition is underway to crown a beauty queen in Miami, Florida on Monday, May 17 and will be streaming Live on Voot select. From the evening gown round to the bikini round followed by the national costume round these young beauties are all set to take the world by storm with their beauty and intelligence. Bringing the much-required glitz and glamour was the National costume round where the audience witnessed designers from around the world showcase their national heritage and culture, leaving everyone astonished.

Adline Castelino is representing India at the 69th Miss Universe and was seen in an elegant 6 yards saree. Adline’s National costume was inspired by the national flower of India, the Lotus, which symbolizes knowledge and spirituality. The beautiful and exquisite costume was designed by Hyderabad based designer – Shravan Kumar. The border and pallav of the saree are encrusted with the embroidery depicting the three-hundred-year-old Pichwai art form adding grace.

“Saree is the most beautiful 6-yard sheer, I think it is magical it covers our culture beautifully. It took me and my artisans more than 5 months to weave the saree. The colour of national flower & the aura of women has inspired me to design this costume. The motives all over the saree are the description of a peacock eye. This quintessential yard of elegance is a glowing tribute to magic flowing out of the deft hands off the Nakshabandhas, the supreme Master of Art and their age-old hand weaving skills. I am happy & proud that Adline has carried the outfit so well empowering the true essence of an Indian woman on the universal stage”, said ace designer Shravan Kumar.

Watch the 69th Miss Universe in India on 17th May 2021 at 5:30 am or anytime after exclusively on Voot Select.

