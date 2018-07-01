English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Adolescent Drinking May Reduce Brain Grey Matter
Drinking alcohol everyday may adversely affect young people, especially girls.
Representative image.
Regular consumption of alcohol, even in moderate levels, can adversely affect young people, especially girls -- both their metabolism as well as volume of grey matter, a study has found.
The findings showed that drinking may be associated with changes in the metabolite profile which includes reduced brain grey matter -- involved in muscle control, sensory perception, self control.
The risk of these changes was found to be higher among heavy drinking adolescent girls.
"The study observed metabolite profile changes even in young people who consumed alcohol at a level that is socially acceptable," said Noora Heikkinen from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio, Finland.
Moreover, heavy-drinking adolescents also showed increased concentrations of 1-methylhistamine -- formed in the brain from histamine produced by immune responses --, which, in turn, was associated with reduced brain grey matter volume.
"Our findings suggest that the production of histamine is increased in the brains of heavy-drinking adolescents. This observation can help in the development of methods that make it possible to detect adverse effects caused by alcohol at a very early stage," Heikkinen said.
"Possibly, it could also contribute to the development of new treatments to mitigate these adverse effects."
In the study, published in the journal Alcohol, the team analysed data on metabolite profiles from heavy and light drinking young adults. They also used MRI to measure their grey matter volumes.
The study sheds light on biological implications of adolescent drinking, and could contribute to the development of new treatments, the researchers said.
Also Watch
The findings showed that drinking may be associated with changes in the metabolite profile which includes reduced brain grey matter -- involved in muscle control, sensory perception, self control.
The risk of these changes was found to be higher among heavy drinking adolescent girls.
"The study observed metabolite profile changes even in young people who consumed alcohol at a level that is socially acceptable," said Noora Heikkinen from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio, Finland.
Moreover, heavy-drinking adolescents also showed increased concentrations of 1-methylhistamine -- formed in the brain from histamine produced by immune responses --, which, in turn, was associated with reduced brain grey matter volume.
"Our findings suggest that the production of histamine is increased in the brains of heavy-drinking adolescents. This observation can help in the development of methods that make it possible to detect adverse effects caused by alcohol at a very early stage," Heikkinen said.
"Possibly, it could also contribute to the development of new treatments to mitigate these adverse effects."
In the study, published in the journal Alcohol, the team analysed data on metabolite profiles from heavy and light drinking young adults. They also used MRI to measure their grey matter volumes.
The study sheds light on biological implications of adolescent drinking, and could contribute to the development of new treatments, the researchers said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Has Fun Sweating it Out in the Gym With Teammates
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- The Tippling Point | Sidney Frank's Dream to be a Millionaire and his Luck With Jagermeister
- Fewer Toilets, Insensitive Staff and Unsafe Transport: Are Schools Failing Our Girls?
- German Mathematician Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Honoured in Google Doodle on His 372nd Birth Anniversary