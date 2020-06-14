Adopt Yoga for These Health Benefits

Recent research shows that physically active yoga benefits people with mental health issues, and eases depressive symptoms in them. However, it is not just not depression, yoga helps with a whole range of physical and mental wellness issues, especially during a global health crisis.

"In our busy, stressful daily routine, amidst the hustle of work, we often let things that matter fade into the noise. Our minds, are constantly on a move but our bodies are often not. We have tried tiresome diet plans and all kinds of fasting, walks but kept stressing about that meeting we have tomorrow, all with minimum results and even lesser benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic is almost like a wakeup call, to start building up our immunity, to take a step towards a healthier lifestyle. Staying fit does not necessarily translate to achieving the perfect body or having the best pair of abs. Fitness, contrary to popular belief, is an amalgamation of a healthy mind, body and soul. And Yoga is the perfect fit," Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre told IANSlife.

An over 4000-year-old practice, Yog or Yoga, is not only a catalyst in our journey to fitness but also benefits our mind and inner wellness. A great mode of relaxation, meditation is an integral part of Yoga, too. It helps keep an individual centred and has proven to improve concentration as well as reduce stress.

Here's what yoga has to offer.

Healthier muscles

Most times, Yoga and flexibility become synonymous, and rightly so. However, it not only the magic of doing a split or backbend, you will notice a gradual decline in joint pains and muscular aches. Yoga helps build stronger muscles that aid in conditions like arthritis and back pain. Postures like downward facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) and upward facing dog (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana) better your bone health focusing on your arm area and keep osteoporosis at bay.

Breath well

A lot of Yoga aasanas depend on your breathing, well almost all of them. Exercises like the pranayama and anulom vilom, engage your breath in a more conscious way, something we don't focus on normally. While focusing on these breathing exercises we manage stress effectively and in a more conscious manner. Especially for people with asthma or other chronic lung diseases, these breathing exercises make a huge difference in exercising the lungs and thereby aiding in their healthier functioning.

Get sound sleep

If the sudden change in lifestyle has affected one thing universally, it's our sleeping patterns. Even on the regular day, we face a great deal of difficulty in falling asleep. Various restorative asaanas such as Savasana, yoga nidra, etc provide the relaxation your nervous system needs. Sleep, however is not the main objective, it is deep slumber that it ensures - a better sleep which recharges the entire system and leave you fresh and lively to start your day.

Mindfulness

One very important and often overlooked aspect of yoga is mindfulness. The practice makes an individual more aware - of themselves, of their surroundings. One mindfully makes conscious choices to eat healthy and focus on the part of their body that needs recovery. Daily practice of Yoga makes keeps your mind agile and helps it focus on one thing at a time, as a result - less distractions and more productivity.

