Adults With ADHD May Experience Anxiety: Study

Research on the association between Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and anxiety and depression has been scarce. It has taken a backseat, with investigations being primarily focused on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). However, a groundbreaking study led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK has shown that adults with high levels of ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than those with high levels of ASD traits. Published in the Scientific Reports journal on January 16, this is the first study to show that ADHD is more predictive of poor mental health outcomes in adults than ASD.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition marked by inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity. It affects roughly 3 to 9 per cent of the population. All participants in the research completed questionnaires - one on autistic traits and the other on ADHD traits. The researchers found that the higher the levels of ADHD traits, the more likely a person was to experience severe internalising disorders such as depression and anxiety. The study authors also confirmed that having more of an ADHD personality was strongly linked to anxiety and depression compared to autistic traits.

Presently, the lack of information on the effects of the disorder on mental health has led to people with ADHD struggling to access the clinical care they require to deal with their symptoms.

According to ANI, the study’s authors hope their findings will pave the way for new research into ADHD and improve the mental health outcomes for those diagnosed with it. Lead researcher, Luca Hargitai, said that “our aim was to precisely measure how strongly ADHD personality traits were linked to poor mental health while statistically accounting for autistic traits."

Dr Punit Shah, senior author and associate professor of Psychology at Bath, said “further research is now needed to delve deeper into understanding exactly why ADHD is linked to poor mental health, particularly in terms of the mental processes that might drive people with ADHD traits to engage in anxious and depressive thinking."

Dr Shah said that funding for ADHD research is presently lacking.

Commenting on the new findings, Dr Tony Floyd, CEO of ADHD Foundation, The Neurodiversity Foundation, said that this “is a step towards recognising the broader impact of unmanaged and untreated ADHD."

