Adventurous Road Trips You Should Experience At Least Once In A Lifetime

When we are travelling, we are the happiest. Nothing beats the freedom and anticipation of embarking on a driving excursion of your choice. When was your last memorable road trip? If you can’t remember, it’s time to don the sunglasses, load up on Glacier Mints, and rekindle your passion for travelling. And if you want to go global, here’s a list of road journeys that you must experience.

Cabot Trail, Canada

The Cabot Trail is one of Canada’s most well-known drives and is referred to as the world’s most beautiful drive by many who have undertaken it. You will be tempted to stop every 300 yards because there are so many spectacular landscapes, cultural heritage sites, and whale watching opportunities.

Pacific Coast Highway, USA

Spanning 2,500 miles on America’s breathtaking west coast, the Pacific Coast Highway is arguable the most famous route for a road trip. It has miles and miles of winding roads, breathtaking coastline views, and unending tourist attractions that are just waiting to be explored.

North Coast 500 – Scotland

The North Coast 500 is the best-known route for people who love adventure, enjoy the beauty of stunning coastal scenery, and renowned whisky distilleries. It is a 500-miles long route that rounds Scotland’s northern coast.

New Zealand

New Zealand may be small in size but there’s no dearth of amazing views when you take on the roads in this country. You can expect spectacular driving on some of the world’s quietest and most beautiful roads, whether you choose the North or South Island.

Hai Van Pass, Vietnam

On this road trip shortlist, Vietnam’s Hai Van Pass has pure and unadulterated natural beauty to offer. The route, which in Vietnamese is known as ocean cloud pass, provides motorists with an almost ideal fusion of highland panoramas and ocean-side motorways. Jeremy Clarkson called it a deserted ribbon of perfection, one of the best coast roads in the world.

