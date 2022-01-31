After a Month Away From Yoga, Shruti Seth Aces Handstand

Actress Shruti Seth is hitting the yoga mat once again after skipping exercises for nearly a month. The 44-year-old actress, who loves to inspire her Instagram followers with her intense yoga workouts, had to take a break from the exercise routine after she injured her hand. The actress, who has worked in movies like Fanaa, Raajneeti and My Friend Pinto, shared a video on Instagram recently where she can be seen pulling off a sublime handstand yoga pose.

Dressed in all-black gym wear, Shruti exhibited her upper body strength as she performed the Adho Mukha Vrksasana or downward-facing tree pose which is commonly known as a handstand. The actress balanced her body on her arms and rested her legs on the adjacent wall to gain some balance as she performed the yoga asana. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shruti mentioned in the caption, “You can’t stop the girl from going. After a month of treatment for my injured hand to be able to go back to doing what I love is priceless. Every time I do yoga, I feel like I’m born again. What makes you come alive?”

Commending Shruti’s determination and willingness to maintain her health, television personality Maria Goretti commented, “Wow.” Another follower commented, “More power to you.” Applauding Shruti’s yoga pose, one user commented, “You go girl.”

Downward facing tree pose is quite a strenuous yoga asana especially if you are a beginner. Before you ace this asana, it is advised that you strengthen your shoulder and core muscles. According to Yoga Journal, a handstand builds strength in the shoulders, back, and abdomen, and it also uplifts your mood and increases confidence. The pose is also beneficial for the spine and better posture. Handstands also cause more blood to flow to your lungs, improving your breathing and overall circulation.

