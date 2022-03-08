After Body Transformation, Anshula Kapoor is Inspiring Everyone to Workout

Anshula Kapoor is giving everyone workout goals. She regularly shares her workout videos on Instagram to document her weight loss journey. Sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, Anshula shared a boomerang on her Instagram story in which she is walking on the treadmill. In the video, she is seen wearing a navy-blue graphic T-shirt and a pair of red gym trousers.

Most people hate working out on a Sunday, but Anshula is not one of them. Walking on the treadmill, she recorded herself in front of the mirror. Anshula’s workout video was part of her now-expired Instagram Stories. In the clip, she looks exhausted with all the sweats. For the picture-text, she wrote, “face red as my legging.”

Anshula is building herself and working hard to reach her fitness goal. She is inspiring many people to work out, even on a Sunday.

Anshula’s weight loss journey has been appreciated by celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor. Other than her workout regimen, Anshula posts candids of her family and friends on Instagram. Anshula often talks about body positivity and her fitness journey. She also shared a post recently showing her transformation.

Advertisement

The picture shows the new avatar of Anshula and her friends, family and fans are bowing to her. Anshula is sitting in front of a mirror, wearing a green t-shirt and grey sweatpants. Actress Katrina Kaif praised her as she commented, “Look at you". Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho wrote, “lookin fab" and fitness Trainer Namrata Purohit dropped a heart emoji.

From her family, uncle Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Wow” and her aunt Sunita Kapoor blew a heart emoji.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.