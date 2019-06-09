Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After Decriminalization of Homosexuality, People Want Gay Marriage Legalised in India: Study

As per the study, 68 per cent men and 90 per cent of women said they care a lot about the LGBTQ community and they want gay marriage to be legalized in India.

IANS

Updated:June 9, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Decriminalization of Homosexuality, People Want Gay Marriage Legalised in India: Study
Representative image. (Photo: REUTERS)
Loading...

After de-criminalising homosexuality in India, people feel it is time for gay marriage to be made legal in India, a study has pointed out.

According to data gathered from users of dating app OkCupid, 55 per cent of men and 82 per cent of women on the OkCupid community believe it is time for the next step and that gay marriage must be legalised in the country.

While 36 per cent men and 15 per cent women said they weren't sure, a small percentage of respondents said no to it.

OkCupid has over a million users in India. The data was gathered through questions on the app which new and existing users answer to match better with their potential partners. The data has been gathered from an average of over two lakh respondents, said a statement.

As per the study, 68 per cent men and 90 per cent of women said they care a lot about the LGBTQ community.

Only 19 per cent of users in the LGBTQ community are completely out to their co-workers and acquaintances, whereas 48 per cent users responded saying they are partially out to their peers.

However, a majority of users are more comfortable coming out to their family - 44 per cent users from the community said they have confided in their family members about their sexuality. As many as 37 per cent of users have partially let their family members know.

As per the study, 82 per cent men and 92 per cent women believe that using the term 'gay' as an insult is highly disrespectful, no matter the situation.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram