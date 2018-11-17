After Green Cape Outfit, Jennifer Lopez is Back with Another Unbelievable Trend, See Pics

After being brutally trolled for wearing a Valentino Haute Couture green cape, Singer Jennifer Lopez is back with yet another fashion trend that is quintessentially JLO.This time she made heads turn while as she was spotted walking on the sets of her new music video with DJ Khaled in Miami. JLo decided to wear a white crop top, a pair of wide leg tweed trousers along with cluster of bling adorning her fingers, neck and ears. She definitely over did the bling but that's not what caught our attention.With her tweed casual trousers, a matching fabric was seen peeping out of her trousers which appeared to look like thongs. Wait, did JLo just wear thong pants, if that's what we can call it?The high-waisted thongs above her pant line perfectly revealed her toned abs. But what we couldn't figure out was if the thongs are sewn with the trousers at the waist or if the diva wore a gray thong matching her trousers. Well, only JLo can tell.Some fans on Instagram and Twitter took the liberty of thrashing her new look while some couldn't deny that she slayed this look like no one else ever could.Nevertheless, JLo looks ravishing and chic as ever flaunting her sleek straight hair and the bling. We wouldn't be surprised if thong pants become the next fashion trend on red carpets. Undeniably, JLo is the mother of trend setters.