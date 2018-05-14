English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
After Helen Mirren and Eva Longoria, Amber Heard Becomes L'Oreal Paris' Brand Ambassador
The Texan actress and "Justice League" star was unveiled as the cosmetics giant's latest recruit during the Cannes Film Festival, where she took part in the makeup brand's event, "The Worth It Show."
(Photo: Amber Heard/ Instagram)
Amber Heard has become the latest woman to join L'Oréal Paris as a brand ambassador.
The Texan actress and "Justice League" star was unveiled as the cosmetics giant's latest recruit during the Cannes Film Festival, where she took part in the makeup brand's event, "The Worth It Show."
"To become a spokesperson for this dynamic, world-loved beauty brand that's been telling women we're worth it since before I was born, and to join the L'Oréal Paris family of changemakers is such an honor," said Heard in a statement. "I feel like these women -- my fellow ambassadors -- represent a voice, a power, a movement, an opinion."
Keen to get into her new role, Heard has already starred in two makeup tutorials published on L'Oréal Paris's Instagram account, featuring a 1940s-inspired Hollywood beauty look and a modern red carpet style involving metallic eyeshadow and a vivid pink lip.
The news comes at a busy time for Heard, who is set to star next alongside Elisabeth Moss in the upcoming movie "Her Smell" and "Aquaman," which hits theaters in December this year.
Heard joins a star-studded cast of L'Oréal Paris ambassadors, including Dame Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore.
Also Watch
The Texan actress and "Justice League" star was unveiled as the cosmetics giant's latest recruit during the Cannes Film Festival, where she took part in the makeup brand's event, "The Worth It Show."
"To become a spokesperson for this dynamic, world-loved beauty brand that's been telling women we're worth it since before I was born, and to join the L'Oréal Paris family of changemakers is such an honor," said Heard in a statement. "I feel like these women -- my fellow ambassadors -- represent a voice, a power, a movement, an opinion."
Keen to get into her new role, Heard has already starred in two makeup tutorials published on L'Oréal Paris's Instagram account, featuring a 1940s-inspired Hollywood beauty look and a modern red carpet style involving metallic eyeshadow and a vivid pink lip.
The news comes at a busy time for Heard, who is set to star next alongside Elisabeth Moss in the upcoming movie "Her Smell" and "Aquaman," which hits theaters in December this year.
Heard joins a star-studded cast of L'Oréal Paris ambassadors, including Dame Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Vs Ford EcoSport Automatic Spec Comparison - Price, Mileage and More
- County Round-up: Aaron, Ishant Star; Pujara's Poor Run Continues
- Varun Dhawan Almost Looks Unrecognisable in Katrina Kaif's Throwback Photo
- Cannes Film Festival: Rasika Dugal Stands up for Metoo Movement Alongside Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparkles and Shines In a Rami Kadi Couture