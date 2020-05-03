After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone Expresses Her Love for Raw Mangoes

It seems our Bollywood divas are huge mango lovers. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, actress Deepika Padukone has now taken to the social media to express her love for raw mangoes.

Sharing a picture of mouth-watering raw mango slices with lots of chilli powder sprinkled on it, Deepika wrote: "You're simply the best, better than all the rest... Better than anyone, anyone I ever met."

Reacting to her mango-licious post, a user commented: "Raw mangoes are the best."

Another one wrote: "It looks so yumm."

Meanwhile, Deepika has been using the lockdown period to explore her skills in the kitchen. The actress has been sharing photos of the all the food she's cooked and the yum treats she's been baking.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen opposite her husband, Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's cricket drama '83. She is also part of Shakun Batra's next.

