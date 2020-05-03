Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle » Food
1-min read

After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone Expresses Her Love for Raw Mangoes

Deepika Padukone has shared a picture of mouth-watering raw mango slices with lots of chilli powder sprinkled on it.

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone Expresses Her Love for Raw Mangoes
credits - Deepika Padukone instagram

It seems our Bollywood divas are huge mango lovers. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, actress Deepika Padukone has now taken to the social media to express her love for raw mangoes.

Sharing a picture of mouth-watering raw mango slices with lots of chilli powder sprinkled on it, Deepika wrote: "You're simply the best, better than all the rest... Better than anyone, anyone I ever met."

Reacting to her mango-licious post, a user commented: "Raw mangoes are the best."

Another one wrote: "It looks so yumm."

Meanwhile, Deepika has been using the lockdown period to explore her skills in the kitchen. The actress has been sharing photos of the all the food she's cooked and the yum treats she's been baking.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen opposite her husband, Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's cricket drama '83. She is also part of Shakun Batra's next.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,101,727

    +18,177*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,446,291

    +59,772*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,100,442

    +36,921*  

  • Total DEATHS

    244,122

    +4,674*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres