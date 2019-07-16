After Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Imitates Naomi Campbell's Vintage Bikini Runway Look

Kylie Jenner takes after her older sister Kim Kardashian in many ways especially when it comes to fashion. Recently, Kim K was spotted imitating Noami Campbell's 90s five original catwalk looks and Kylie is all set to follow.

The 21-year-old fashion mogul stuns her fans with her recent Instagram posts from her Kylie skin summer trip to Turks and Caicos. The reality tv star is seen posing in a light blue Chanel bikini worth a whopping $1,690.

In the series of pictures, Kylie is snapped on a speed boat in a light blue Chanel bikini with the French luxury brand's logo over the crotch which is paired with a gold Chanel belt worth $638.

But it turns out that Kylie isn't the first to flaunt this trend as the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell originally wore the two piece for Chanel's 1994 ready-to-wear collection.

We already know how supermodel Naomi was at the top of her runway game in the 90s and was every designer's favourite showstopper, so it actually isn't surprising that fashionistas around the globe want to channel Naomi's iconic styles once in a while.

She poses bare body with a huge summer hat in the Turks and Caicos Islands and is totally in a vacation mode.

The founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics with personal net worth of $1 billion has recently released a new make up collection 'Under The Sea' consisting of two newly formulated Lip Kits, with white holographic covers, three Lipsticks, four Shimmer Eye Glazes, one High Gloss, and a pressed powder palette.

This is not the first time Kylie has imitated the supermodel, earlier Jenner's blingy glasses customised for her by Los Angeles-based designer Michael Ngo were also inspired by Naomi's runway look. The iconic supermodel took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her 1995 catwalk in Paris where she is seen flaunting crystal sunglasses and choker at Rifat Ozbek's runway show.

Kim Kardashian also has made appearances in different vintage numbers and fashionistas around the world seemed to have a Déjà vu due to the uncanny resemblance between Kim K's outfits and Supermodel Naomi Campbell's 1990s catwalk looks.

Not once but five consecutive times the reality star was seen emulating Noami Campbell's runway originals.

It all started in 2018 when Kim appeared at the Versace runway show in Naomi Campbell's 1997 sparkling chainmail mini dress.

Call it a fashion faceoff or Kim K's and Kylie Jenner's homage to Naomi Campbell's original numbers, we love how the style icon's outfits and trends are making a comeback.