Agatha Christie 129 Birth Anniversary: 5 Times Her Novels Turned into Memorable Movies

Known for a staggering 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, among others, the works of Agatha Christie revolve particularly around her fictional detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. Christie, who is often called 'The Queen of Crime,' was born on September 15, 1890.

The author, who is listed by Guinness World Records as the best-selling novelist of all times, ranks behind only Shakespeare's works and the Bible. The first recipient of the Mystery Writers of America's highest honour, the Grand Master Award in 1955, her novels and stories have often been adapted for the big screen, creating quite a few memorable movies. On her 129 birth anniversary, here's looking at 5 movies that are based on the works by Agatha Christie.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017): The mystery thriller directed by Kenneth Branagh based on the 1934 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, the film stars Branagh as Hercule Poirot, with Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley in supporting roles. The plot follows Poirot, a world-renowned detective, as he seeks to solve a murder on the famous trans-European train in the 1930s and is the fourth screen adaptation of Christie's novel.

Crooked House (2017): Based on Agatha Christie's 1949 novel of the same name. The film stars Max Irons, Terence Stamp, Glenn Close, Gillian Anderson, and Stefanie Martini. The film is a murder mystery where a couple has to wait to get married until the murder of the house's lord is not solved.

Chorabali (2016): A Bengali suspense thriller directed by Subhrajit Mitra, the film starred Barun Chanda, June Malia, Sayani Datta and Shataf Figar in pivotal roles. Based on Agatha Christie's Cards on the Table, the story is a classic whodunnit thriller, where the story line tangles with the idea of perfect crime, as well as human emotions.

Shubho Mahurat (2003): Based on Agatha Christie's Miss Marple detective story The Mirror Crack'd from Side to Side, the film was directed by Rituparno Ghosh and starred Sharmila Tagore, Raakhee, Nandita Das and Tota Roy Chowdhury among others.

Murder, She Said (1961): Based on the novel 4.50 from Paddington by Agatha Christie, the film starred Margaret Rutherford as Miss Marple along with Arthur Kennedy, Muriel Pavlow, James Robertson Justice, and Stringer Davis. This was the first Christie film adaptation to feature Miss Marple. Following the release of the film, MGM made three sequels starring Rutherford as the famed amateur sleuth. These included Murder at the Gallop, Murder Most Foul and Murder Ahoy!

