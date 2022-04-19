Age is Not The Only Reason; Avoid These Factors To Get Rid of Wrinkles

Wrinkles are a result of the natural process of ageing and it could be prominently visible in some people. But, the reason behind wrinkles is not always ageing. Stress is one of the other important reasons for wrinkles. There are also several other factors which are the major causes behind wrinkles on our face and body.

Stress: Stress causes release of Cortisol hormone which increases the ageing process. It also reduces elasticity in the skin leading to wrinkles.

Exposure to ultraviolet lights: Ultraviolet lights speed the ageing process. And it is one of the causes of early wrinkling. Exposure to ultraviolet light breaks the skin connective tissues which lie in the deeper layers of the skins. Without those tissues the skin loses its strength and flexibility. Skin begins to sag and wrinkles prematurely.

Smoking: Smoking accelerates the normal ageing process of the skin and contributes to wrinkles.

Repeated facial expression: Repeated facial expressions such as squinting or smiling for a long time leads to breaking of collagen in that area and this results in skin losing elasticity. Each time we use a facial muscle, a groove forms beneath the surface of the skin. And as skin ages it loses its flexibility and is no longer able to spring back in the place. Later, these grooves become a permanent feature on our face.

Blue lights of gadgets: Blue lights are more dangerous than ultraviolet rays. The blue light emitted from electronic devices like mobiles, computers, TV’s etc. affects the skin a lot and it’s a major cause of wrinkles.

Prolonged exposure to sun: Prolonged sun exposure also leads to wrinkles. We can definitely protect our skin from the sun by wearing covered clothes before stepping out. Using sunscreen helps our skin to be protected from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. Moisturising the skin also helps to reduce wrinkles as moisturisers mask fine lines and creases.

Apart from avoiding these things it is advised by experts to take a healthy diet and follow a disciplined lifestyle to reduce wrinkles.

