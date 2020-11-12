Ahead of Diwali, Amanda Cerny Dons Desi Attire to Wish Fans

YouTube star and model Amanda Cerny is winning the internet with her desi avatar as she wished her Indian fans on the upcoming festival of Diwali. She is looking absolutely stunning in the three pictures she has shared on her Instagram handle. Wishing her fans on the festival, she also hinted at a surprise guest episode of her Feels Good podcast which would be released soon.

“New beginnings and the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness,” she captioned the post. In the first pic, she has donned a blue saree, while in the second one she can be seen wearing a lehenga in red and ivory colour.

She later revealed in the comments that the Diwali special episode will come out on Tuesday (November 17). The episode will feature Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and other guests from Bollywood who will talk about Diwali celebration.

Soon after, fans showered her with love and appreciation in the comments section. “You had to light a lamp not the whole world on fire,” wrote one user. He got hearts and lovely emoticons from Cerny in return. “You look amazing in a saree! Happy Diwali!” wrote another user, to which Cerny replied, “(Thank you so much!) Blessed to be dressed in one.”

She also posted some throwback pictures from her time in India last year. In the pics, she can be seen wearing a pink salwar kurta.

“All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the Self,” she captioned the picture. Check out her pictures here:

Cerny has collaborated with many Indian artists in the past including Jacqueline, with whom she bears an uncanny resemblance. In the Feels Good podcast, the two are expected to talk about relationships, dating, culture, wellness and some inspiring stories.