Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding, Check Celebs Who Wore Manish Malhotra Outfits On Their Big Day
Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding, Check Celebs Who Wore Manish Malhotra Outfits On Their Big Day

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 14:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Both the stars that Sidharth made his debut with, Alia and Varun also sported Manish Malhotra designed outfits during their wedding festivities. (Images: Instagram)

Before taking a look at the newest Manish Malhotra bride and groom here is a look back at all our favourite celebrities who chose the designer to be a part of their wedding festivities

Ahead of the rumoured wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani was spotted with fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the airport. As per reports, the two were off to the Surgyagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, which is where the wedding ceremonies are supposed to take place. Kiara Advani, who is a close friend of Manish Malhotra, is likely to wear an outfit that he created for her big day.

Last week, the actress was seen visiting the designer at his office. Fans assume it was for her wedding outfit trials. However, not just the bride-to-be but for their big day, many Bollywood stars in past have preferred to be dressed in a Manish Malhotra couture. Here’s a list of a few of those stars:

Preity Zinta

The charismatic actor donned a traditional crimson red lehenga with traditional Rajasthani elements to her marriage to Gene Goodenough. She accessorised her red lehenga with traditional jewellery and the print on her lehenga highlighted the Rajasthani influence.

Alia Bhatt

For her mehendi ceremony, Alia Bhatt chose a stunning pink lehenga with patchwork embroidery. The magnificent bohemian-style garment had multiple textile patches, ranging from block designs to deftly stitched swathes. The lehenga featured beautiful handiwork by Mijwan women and was decorated with Kashmiri and Chikankari threads.

Urmila Mantodkar

At her wedding, the actress wore a crimson and gold kimkhab lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The actress’ traditional outfit was accessorised with a blush pink dupatta.

 Ankita Lokhande

The actress looked stunning in a gold lehenga set by the renowned designer. She added a see-through veil as she made her way down the aisle, making her an absolute sight to behold. The actress abandoned the cliched red and pink shades for her wedding and turned everyone’s heads in her fabulous gold attire.

 Varun Dhawan

Not just the brides, but the grooms also prefer Manish Malhotra. For his wedding to his childhood love, Natasha Dalal, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan chose a sherwani from the designer’s shelves. For Varun, the designer created a white bandhgala sherwani with intricate embroidery and a light blue velvet long stole with a silver border.

Who do you think made for the best Manish Malhotra wedding pair?

