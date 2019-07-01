AI Tech Developed to Help Crops Cope with Climate Change
The researchers used machine learning techniques, in which systems learn to identify patterns and make decisions to identify metabolic pathways which are chemical reactions in the cell, allowing it to grow and multiply.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Israeli and US researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) method that can help crops cope with climate changes, the Ben Gurion University (BGU) reported on Sunday.
In the study published in the journal of Communications Biology, researchers at BGU and the University of California developed a method to identify metabolic pathways which are chemical reactions in the cell, allowing it to grow and multiply, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The world is facing the loss of crop yields because of climate changes, insects, and more. The identification of metabolic pathways that helps the plant deal with such problems will allow farmers to grow significantly stronger crops," the study said.
The researchers used machine learning techniques, in which systems learn to identify patterns and make decisions in conjunction with correlation-based network analysis.
This analysis illustrates the connection between the molecular components and the knowledge gained in basic chemistry.
Thus, the researchers collected data on known metabolic pathways from public databases and built correlation-based networks of tomato metabolites.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Lite Beta Launching in India on July 4, Here is Everything You Need to Know
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- This New Wrist Band Could Help Monitor Emotions like Depression and Anxiety
- Priyanka Chopra's the Quintessential Desi Girl in Blush Pink Sari at Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Wedding
- India vs England | Chahal Becomes Most Expensive Indian Bowler in World Cup History
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s