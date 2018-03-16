AIFW AW '18: Abraham-Thakore Bring Delhi Street Style #SadakSmart to the Runway

In what was a fabulous first day of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter '18, ace designers Abraham & Thakore brought to the runway Delhi's street style, Sadak Smart', ranging from hoodies to ghagras, skinny jeans to salwars, jutis to trainers.In fact, as a welcoming change, shifting from their usual black and white collection, this time around, the duo worked around a range of colours and prints that were a delight to watch on the ramp.The colour palette ranged from soft khakis and creams to shades of coral and olive green, juxtaposed with black and white. Cotton and silk fabrics formed the base, and textures and sheers were contrasted with opacity.The designer duo, who incorporated a multitude of stylistic influences, mixed and re-mixed in their collection, spoke to News18.com in an exclusive interview and threw some light on the idea behind the collection, the elements of Delhi streets they have included in the line, the fabrics they have used and the selfie gimmick with which they ended their show."Our collection has been completely inspired by the streets of Delhi-NCR,the world we live here in the capital," said fashion designer David Abraham, one half on the designer duo Abraham-Thakore.(Photo: Designer Duo Abraham-Thakore's collection showcased at AIFWAW18/ Yogen Shah)"We have looked at the colours, skirts, ghagras, lehengas, odhnis, prints and all other things that we see and we have tried to get that attitude across, in a fashion sense o course," said the designer when asked about the elements of Delhi street style that were incorporated in the line.Speaking about the idea behind 'Sadak Smart', Abraham said that it's amazing to see how people on the streets are so fantastic and the kind of clothes they wear are a reflection of their identity, that's something that inspired the line.Talking about the fabrics and embellishments used in the collection, Abraham said, "We have done a lot of prints and embroidery. For the fabrics, we have used cotton and silks for the line. "Speaking about the inclusion of colours in the range, which is unlike an Abraham-Thakore signature style, the designer said, "It's a reflection of what we are inspired by. We are inspired by the streets and it is not black and white, not in Delhi. That is why colour seemed very valid in this collection"While the designer duo's female models sashayed down the runway messy tresses and colourful hair pins on, dressed in outfits like embroidered ivory top and saree and printed ivory skirt, black cotton palazzos, khaki gabardine trench and salwar teamed up with jutis or trainers, male models, hit the ramp in black gabardine trench coat, black silk crepe shirt, embroidered gold churidar, cotton pant, printed kurta with gamcha and much more.(Photo: Designer Duo Abraham-Thakore's collection showcased at AIFWAW18/ Yogen Shah)The show ended on quite a crazy note, with the designer duo capturing the selfie craze that has gripped the everyone worldover, aptly.While the designers took their final bow and models walked down the ramp and posed for the cameras, giving the audiences a final glimpse of the collection on the runway, a group of youngsters got onto the ramp and clicked selfies with the models who happily obliged.Speaking about the dramatic and unexpected end to the show, Abraham, during a media interaction post show said, "We wanted that to be a part of our show as everything is about clicking pictures and posting on Instagram. Even at the fashion week, designers' Instagram handles are given."