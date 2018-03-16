Model-turned-actress Diana Penty, lit up the runway as she turned muse for designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika on Day 1 of the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018.Dressed in a velvet cowl neck top and a emerald green heavily embroidered matka silk skirt teamed with a black belt, Diana was a sight to behold. With no accessories on and hair pinned back, the Cocktail actress completely nailed the sophisticated and elegant look effortlessly.Take a look.(Photo: Diana Penty turns showstopper for designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika/Yogen Shah)On the sidelines of the show, we caught up with designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika to get a insight into their collection and speak indeatil about the fabrics, colour story and their perfect muse.Speaking about the collection, 'A Parisian Symphony', designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika told News18.com in an exclusive interview, "The mood is Paris and we have envisioned it through our muse who is always very willing to dress extraordinarily, for an evening at the Opera or be excited about what she wears," said Bhumika."Our mission is India to the world. When we made our Fall 2018 collection, we used a lot of rich, hand-woven silks, used a lot of hand-craft, so the whole setting was Autumn in Europe and there's this muse of ours who is dressing up for the night out," Shyamal added.(Photo: Shyamal & Bhumika showcase their collection at AIFWAW18/Yogen Shah)Elaborating on the colour story,BHumika said that since it's an Autumn/Winter line they included a lot of jewel tones, lot of tulles and velvets. Even the embroideries, Bhumika added, have a paintedly feel to it,that complement the colour and silhouettes really well.On being asked why they chose Diana as their showstopper, Shyamal said, "I think Diana is a film and fashion person. We knew that to pull off this collection, we needed a very modern muse who could be in any part of the world, and she (Diana) worked out perfectly well for us."