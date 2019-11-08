Air Pollution Affects Children's Brain Development, Says Unicef
Air pollution affects children most severely and its effects continue all their lives because they have smaller lungs, breathe twice as fast as adults and lack immunities.
(Image: PTI)
Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore has warned that air pollution toxicity can affect children's brain development and called for urgent action to deal with the crisis gripping India and South Asia.
"I saw first-hand how children continue to suffer from the dire consequences of air pollution," Fore, who recently visited India, said on Wednesday.
"The air quality was at a crisis level. You could smell the toxic fog even from behind an air filtration mask," she added.
Air pollution affects children most severely and its effects continue all their lives because they have smaller lungs, breathe twice as fast as adults and lack immunities, Fore said.
She added that it "damages brain tissue and undermines cognitive development in babies and young children, leading to lifelong consequences that can affect their learning outcomes and future potential. There is evidence to suggest that adolescents exposed to higher levels of air pollution are more likely to experience mental health problems".
"Unicef is calling for urgent action to address this air quality crisis," affecting 620 million children in South Asia.
Schools were closed in Delhi till Tuesday because of the severe environmental situation caused by post-harvest burning of stubble in neighboring states.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday touched 625, considered "severe plus" level.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix Will Cease to Exist on These Devices in December; Are You One Unlucky Soul?
- KBC to Celebrate 50 Years of Amitabh Bachchan, Actor Shares Doctors Want Him to Take Time Off Work
- Hyderabad FC Bus Driver Beaten By Police: Adil Khan Recalls Tough Night, Asks PM Modi for Action
- Malaika Arora Gives Zero to Janhvi Kapoor for Her Winged Liner, Arjun Too Gets a Duck for Yoga
- Anyone in China Under 18 Years of Age Cannot Play Online Games Between 10pm and 8am