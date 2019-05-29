English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air Pollution May Cause Birth Defects: Here are Ways to Curb Health Hazard
Here are ways one can do their bit to curb air pollution.
Here are ways one can do their bit to curb air pollution.
Loading...
According to researchers from Texas A&M University, harmful particulate matter in the atmosphere can produce birth defects and even fatalities during pregnancy. They came to the conclusion using an animal model during their study.
The study, published in the current issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) was conducted by researchers from Texas A&M's Colleges of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Geosciences, the Texas A&M Health Science Center, and colleagues from the University of California-San Diego, who, using female rats examined the adverse health effects of exposure to fine particulate matter consisting of ammonium sulfate commonly found in many locations around the world.
During winter months in China and India, fine particulate matter levels are especially high at several hundred micrograms per cubic meter, the team concluded.
Speaking about the study, lead author Renyi Zhang said that while people typically believe ammonium sulfate is not very toxic, but their results show large impacts on female pregnant rats.
Rats exposed to polluted air during the study showed more stillbirths, shorter pregnancies and lower birth weight of their babies.
Notably, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9 out of 10 people worldwide breathe air containing a high level of pollutants, and 1 of every 9 global deaths can be attributed to exposure to air pollution, totalling over 7 million premature deaths a year. Air pollution is a serious health hazard throughout the world that needs urgent action.
Here are ways one can do their bit to curb air pollution:
*Make use of public transport to reduce air pollution. The number of cars outside, more will be the pollution. Furthermore, when purchasing a vehicle, consider fuel efficient and alternative fuel vehicles.
*Planting trees may help us getting all the fresh air we need.
*Try practising an environmentally friendly and ecologically responsible lifestyle.
*Use solar energy as it helps save non-renewable sources of energy.
*Do not keep your lights switched on. Don’t waste energy and money.
*Avoid plastic bags because they are hard to decompose.
*Quit smoking since it is not only very hazardous to the smoker’s health but also to the people around them.
*Educate people around you to lead a healthier, more eco-friendly lifestyle.
The study, published in the current issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) was conducted by researchers from Texas A&M's Colleges of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Geosciences, the Texas A&M Health Science Center, and colleagues from the University of California-San Diego, who, using female rats examined the adverse health effects of exposure to fine particulate matter consisting of ammonium sulfate commonly found in many locations around the world.
During winter months in China and India, fine particulate matter levels are especially high at several hundred micrograms per cubic meter, the team concluded.
Speaking about the study, lead author Renyi Zhang said that while people typically believe ammonium sulfate is not very toxic, but their results show large impacts on female pregnant rats.
Rats exposed to polluted air during the study showed more stillbirths, shorter pregnancies and lower birth weight of their babies.
Notably, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9 out of 10 people worldwide breathe air containing a high level of pollutants, and 1 of every 9 global deaths can be attributed to exposure to air pollution, totalling over 7 million premature deaths a year. Air pollution is a serious health hazard throughout the world that needs urgent action.
Here are ways one can do their bit to curb air pollution:
*Make use of public transport to reduce air pollution. The number of cars outside, more will be the pollution. Furthermore, when purchasing a vehicle, consider fuel efficient and alternative fuel vehicles.
*Planting trees may help us getting all the fresh air we need.
*Try practising an environmentally friendly and ecologically responsible lifestyle.
*Use solar energy as it helps save non-renewable sources of energy.
*Do not keep your lights switched on. Don’t waste energy and money.
*Avoid plastic bags because they are hard to decompose.
*Quit smoking since it is not only very hazardous to the smoker’s health but also to the people around them.
*Educate people around you to lead a healthier, more eco-friendly lifestyle.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- Sonal Chauhan Denies Being in a Relationship with Cricketer KL Rahul
- Jio Effect: Airtel 4G Hotspot Prepaid Plan Offers 126GB Data, With 84 Days Validity
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol Highlights: As it Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results