Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Air Pollution May Make Kids More Prone to Schizophrenia

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, particulate matter in air may not only harm the physical well-being of children, but also mental health.

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Air Pollution May Make Kids More Prone to Schizophrenia
According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, particulate matter in air may not only harm the physical well-being of children, but also mental health.

Kids who grow up in areas with heavy air pollution have a higher risk of developing schizophrenia, according to a study which suggests that particulate matter in air may not only harm physical well-being, but also mental health.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), assessed genetic data from iPSYCH -- a project to find the basis and treatment of the most common and serious mental illnesses, including autism, bipolar disorder, and depression.

The researchers, including those from Aarhus University in Denmark, combined the iPSYCH data with information on air pollution from the country's Department of Environmental Science.

According to the study, children who are exposed to a high level of air pollution while growing up, have an increased risk of developing schizophrenia -- a chronic and severe mental disorder which affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves.

For every 10 microgrammes per cubic metre (g/m3) increase in the daily average of air pollution, the risk of schizophrenia increased by a fifth, the researchers reported in the study.

"Children who are exposed to an average daily level above 25 g/m3 have an approximately 60 percent greater risk of developing schizophrenia compared to those who are exposed to less than 10 g/m3," explained study co-author Henriette Thisted Horsdal from Aarhus University.

To put the findings in perspective, the researchers said the lifetime risk of developing schizophrenia is approximately two percent for people, but for those exposed to the highest level of air pollution, this risk is three percent.

"The risk of developing schizophrenia is also higher if you have a higher genetic liability for the disease. Our data shows that these associations are independent of each other," Horsdal said.

"The association between air pollution and schizophrenia cannot be explained by a higher genetic liability in people who grow up in areas with high levels of air pollution," she added.

Further studies are needed to identify the cause of this association, the scientists said.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram