Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan Set Stylish Mother-Daughter Goals in Manish Malhotra Outfits

Looking stunning in a green and gold anarkali suit, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was among the early attendees at the do. Accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, the mother-daughter duo looked stylish in ace couturier and fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s silhouettes.

The green shade played the perfect canvas to highlight the intricate gold detailing on Aishwarya’s anarkali. She paired the suit with a matching dupatta with gold detailing. Aishwarya, who let her hair down featuring her iconic middle parting, completed her look with a red lip and gold clutch.

Giving her mom company in the style department, Aaradhya looked pretty in a salwar kameez paired with a sheer dupatta. The highlight of her ensemble was the stunning intricate embroidery, which Manish Malhotra is known for including his designs. It not only enhanced the ensemble but also made it a stylish look for Aaradhya. She completed her look with a pair of mojiris, while Aishwarya opted for heels with sparkly detailing.

The mother-daughter duo posed for the paparazzi before they entered the house. It was a star-studded affair at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony. Attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, the style quotient of celebrities was high on tradition and glamour. Also seen attending the do were filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Akshay Kumar, Kiran Rao, Raju Hirani, Shreya Ghoshal, Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar along with wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Gol Dhana ceremony was attended by family and friends and saw an array of personalities give their blessings to the young couple. Hosted at Antilla, the residence of the Ambanis, on January 19, the couple were dressed in traditional Indian silhouettes. Radhika sparkled in a gold embellished lehenga and complimented her gorgeous partner Anant who looked comfortably stylish in a navy blue kurta set paired with a waistcoat. Radhika who had opted for a pink ensemble for her mehendi ceremony chose a gold-embellished outfit for the Gol Dhana ceremony. Seen welcoming the bride-to-be with open arms were Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta Ambani among others.

