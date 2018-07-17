Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Casts a Spell on Paris in a Stunning Black Gown; See Pics

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 16, 2018 at 2:57am PDT

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who never fails to make a statement with her fashion choices, bewitched onlookers with her sartorial selection during her latest outing in Paris. The Bachchan bahu, who donned a beautiful black gown for a product shoot, posed for the shutterbugs against the stunning backdrop of Salon Opera at the Paris Le Grand Intercontinental hotel.The well-fitted, ruffled, one-shoulder gown accentuated the former beauty queen's curves, while at the same time lending freshness to her look.To complete her look, Aishwarya opted to keep her wavy locks open and sported minimal makeup. The actress ditched all accessories except a watch, thus keeping the attention focused on the gown itself.Take a look.On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in musical drama Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated for release on August 3.