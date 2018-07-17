English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Casts a Spell on Paris in a Stunning Black Gown; See Pics
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan impresses onlookers with her latest fashion selection. Take a look.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the '120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Image: Getty Images)
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who never fails to make a statement with her fashion choices, bewitched onlookers with her sartorial selection during her latest outing in Paris. The Bachchan bahu, who donned a beautiful black gown for a product shoot, posed for the shutterbugs against the stunning backdrop of Salon Opera at the Paris Le Grand Intercontinental hotel.
The well-fitted, ruffled, one-shoulder gown accentuated the former beauty queen's curves, while at the same time lending freshness to her look.
To complete her look, Aishwarya opted to keep her wavy locks open and sported minimal makeup. The actress ditched all accessories except a watch, thus keeping the attention focused on the gown itself.
On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in musical drama Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated for release on August 3.
Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
