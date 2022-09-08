Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes A True Sense Of Royalty At Ponniyin Selvan 1 Trailer Launch

After teasing fans with the first look and teaser of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, the makers finally dropped the trailer of the film on Tuesday. The launch event of the historic drama was held in Chennai. The event saw many big names in the entertainment industry including Rajinikanth, AR Rahman and the star-studded cast of the film.

All the stars graced the red carpet of the launch event in their best traditional outfits, but it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who grabbed all the eyeballs. Known as the epitome of grace, Aishwarya made another stunning statement with her look.

The actress exuded royalty in a black embellished silk suit set. Pictures and videos of the Devdas actress from the event have created a massive buzz on the internet.

In the clip, Aishwarya looks magnificent and can be seen dressed in a black silk suit embellished with gold thread and gotta Patti work. The kurta fitted the actress perfectly and she added a matching brocade silk dupatta with silver sequinned khadi work done on it. She completed the look with black heels.

To accentuate her look, Aishwarya accessorised the look with a statement layered emerald necklace. She added a pinch of green with matching bangles, earrings and rings.

Aishwarya kept her hair loose with centre-parting. She went for a glam look and opted for a berry blush lip shade, smoky eyes, winged her eyes with eyeliner, and a pinch of blush on the cheeks. She completed her whole look with a small black traditional black bindi.

Apart from Aishwarya, the event was also attended by other star casts including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, AR Rahman and R Parthiban.

Speaking of Ponniyin Selvan, the Mani Ratnam directorial is based on the classic Tamil Novel of the same name by author Kalki, which is all set for its theatrical release on September 30 in five languages. The epic fantasy drama set in the 10th century shows the dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne. Aishwarya is making her comeback with this film after a long break from the movies. She will be portraying the role of Nandini in the film.

