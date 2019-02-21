Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan, is back in the limelight. This time for a bridal shoot she has done in Doha, Qatar.She posted pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram and she looks stunning in her red bridal suit. Within minutes, thousands of likes started pouring in on her photos.Aishwarya, after working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish in 2010, took a break from films. She returned after a gap of five years in 2015 with Sanjay Gupta’s Jazbaa. The film didn’t do well at the box office.Since then, she has worked in three films—Sarbjit, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Fanney Khan—and none of these actually put the box office on fire. However, her position is intact in the showbiz thanks to her brand endorsements and public appearances.With this photoshoot, she has once again proved why she is photographer’s delight. The pictures are ravishing and look every bit the efforts the camera person put in.Here are the pictures: