Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Ravishing in Red in New Magazine Cover, See Pic

With more and more new entries in Bollywood with each passing day, only fewest of the few 90’s actors have managed to hold their stand in the industry. One such name is that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is also known as the epitome of beauty.

Famous designers Falguni and Shane Peacock are introducing the first print of their magazine, ‘The Peacock and the Issue’, and its September 2019 issue will feature Aishwarya on its cover page.

The actor was seen in New York City, posing under bright sunlight climbing on a ladder wearing a three-layered red shimmering gown. A thin silver belt around her waistline further amplified the look. With right accessories which included a combination of black and silver, bracelet and necklace. And straight hair and fleek makeup completed her ravishing look.

In the pictures posted by the designers on Instagram, Aishwarya looked prettier and sexier than ever before. Their caption said, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: A Timeless Star. The Peacock Magazine is proud to announce the launch its first-ever print issue of the magazine with the timeless star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was shot on the streets of the New York City. To avail your copy, log on to www.thepeacockmagazine.com Issue available on stands, grab your copy now! @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in New York City for our first print issue September Issue @thepeacockmagazine_”.

Apart from this, Aishwarya will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's next film which is a remake of south movie Ponniyin Selvan. Speaking about the film, Aishwarya said, “The word is out so I'm committing to that fact. And I don't have to agree. I'll always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled, and just happy to work with my guru. So, ya that's happening. Back to school."

