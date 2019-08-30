Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Ravishing in Red in New Magazine Cover, See Pic
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shoots for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock's magazine cover on a ladder in New York.
Image Courtesy: Instagram
With more and more new entries in Bollywood with each passing day, only fewest of the few 90’s actors have managed to hold their stand in the industry. One such name is that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is also known as the epitome of beauty.
Famous designers Falguni and Shane Peacock are introducing the first print of their magazine, ‘The Peacock and the Issue’, and its September 2019 issue will feature Aishwarya on its cover page.
The actor was seen in New York City, posing under bright sunlight climbing on a ladder wearing a three-layered red shimmering gown. A thin silver belt around her waistline further amplified the look. With right accessories which included a combination of black and silver, bracelet and necklace. And straight hair and fleek makeup completed her ravishing look.
In the pictures posted by the designers on Instagram, Aishwarya looked prettier and sexier than ever before. Their caption said, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: A Timeless Star. The Peacock Magazine is proud to announce the launch its first-ever print issue of the magazine with the timeless star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was shot on the streets of the New York City. To avail your copy, log on to www.thepeacockmagazine.com Issue available on stands, grab your copy now! @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in New York City for our first print issue September Issue @thepeacockmagazine_”.
Check out the post here,
View this post on Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan : A Timeless Star The Peacock Magazine is proud to announce the launch its first-ever print issue of the magazine with the timeless star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was shot on the streets of the New York City. To avail your copy, log on to www.thepeacockmagazine.com Issue available on stands, grab your copy now! . . @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in New York City for our first print issue September Issue @thepeacockmagazine_ . All clothing: @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock All jewellery: @hazoorilaljewellers Photography: @calebandgladys Creative direction and styling: @nupurmehta18 Hair: @petergreyhair Makeup: @charlottewiller Production: @n2root Stay courtesy: @thepierreny Location management: @area1202 . #falgunishanepeacock #thepeacockmagazine #fsp #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #internationaldesigner #fashion #style #luxurybrand #thepeacockmagazine #coverstar #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #atimelessstar
Apart from this, Aishwarya will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's next film which is a remake of south movie Ponniyin Selvan. Speaking about the film, Aishwarya said, “The word is out so I'm committing to that fact. And I don't have to agree. I'll always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled, and just happy to work with my guru. So, ya that's happening. Back to school."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
- TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas' Saaho Online Within Hours of Theatrical Release
- Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes He and Lionel Messi Have Dinner Together Some Day
- Sanjeev Rajput Secures India's 8th Olympic Quota in Shooting With Silver in World Cup
- 'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show